COVID-19 cases increase in Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase around the area, with new cases reported in Gallia, Meigs and Mason Counties, with Gallia reporting 23 total new cases in a little over 24 hours.

On Sunday evening, 10 additional cases were reported, followed by 13 more cases later Monday afternoon, according to the Gallia Health Department via its Facebook page. Seven of Monday’s 13 cases and seven of Sunday’s 10 cases, are reportedly connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks, the health department stated.

A post on the Mason County Fair Facebook page on Saturday night stated, “It has been brought to our attention by the Mason County Health Department, that someone who attended the Mason County Livestock Show on August 13th and 14th has tested positive for COVID-19. We wanted to make the public aware that if you were at the event either of these days and feel you are symptomatic, please contact your local health department.”

The Register had not been able to confirm this information with the Mason County Health Department as of press time on Monday.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Monday evening, the following are updated age ranges in the 125 total cases reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 17 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 14 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 22 cases (5 new cases)

50-59 — 15 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 10 cases (5 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 16 cases (3 new cases, 9 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 12 cases (5 new cases, 6 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 7 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 125 total cases, 67 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 56 of the cases active and two total deaths. Eleven of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 17 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second Aug. 14.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of nine new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, with four of those cases connected to Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 23 active cases, and 86 total cases (71 Confirmed, 15 Probable) since April.

Monday’s cases include:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized

Saturday’s cases include:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 81 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 12 cases

30-39 — 9 cases (2 new, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 11 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 13 cases (3 new, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 9 cases (2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 10 cases (3 new, 1 new hospitalization, 1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 death, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 2 cases

One new hospitalization, a person in the 70-79 age range, was reported on Monday.

There were 15 additional recovered cases reported, bringing the total to 61 recovered cases.

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meigs County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 81 total cases on Monday morning, three more than Friday. The department said that 13 of those are currently active, 67 are recovered, three are currently hospitalized and there has been one death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 84 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, which is three more than on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 84 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 17 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 9 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 10 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 12 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases

70+ — 17 cases

Mason County is currently defined as “yellow” according to DHHR as it relates to its “County Alert System” map. Counties defined as “yellow” are reporting 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000 people. In regards to schools, in-person learning is suspended when a county reaches “red” which is 25-plus cases per 100,000 people.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 849 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,033. Also below the 21-day average were ICU admissions, new hospitalizations and deaths. Eight new deaths were reported (21-day average of 21), with 59 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 89) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 9,312 cases with 179 deaths. There was an increase of 246 cases from Friday, and nine new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 398,479 lab test have been completed, with a 2.34 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.70 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

