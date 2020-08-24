Bailey shows alpacas at fair

Cassidy Bailey was the lone entry in the Meigs County Junior Fair Alpaca Show on Friday evening, walking her alpacas around the show arena through the obstacles. Bailey was named the Grand Champion Alpaca Showman, and received Grand Champion and Reserve Champion for her alpacas. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Queen Kristin McKay and Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson.

