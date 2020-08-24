West Virginia man convicted on drug charges

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Shawn C. Simon, age 48, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was convicted by a Gallia County jury late Friday evening, Aug. 21.

According to a press release from Holdren’s office, the jury began deliberating at 8:45 p.m. and returned guilty verdicts on all counts following a 20-minute deliberation. Verdicts were returned for Possession of Cocaine and Trafficking in Cocaine, both felonies of the first degree (80.2724 grams of Cocaine). Simon faces a maximum indeterminate sentence range of 11 – 16.5 years in prison. The State will be seeking a maximum sentence.

The State was represented by Holdren, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Fisher and legal intern, Emily VanSickle.

“The Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office thanks Tpr. Drew Kuehne, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, for his hard work and vigilant efforts in taking 800 doses of cocaine off the streets,” the press released stated. “Prosecutor Holdren also thanks Gallipolis City Schools for allowing the use of Washington Elementary for the jury trial.”

Simon is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m., Thursday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

Simon https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.25-Simon.jpg Simon