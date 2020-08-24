Gallia grand jury indicts 33

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in August and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Joel N. Geiser, age 18, of Thurman, Ohio, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree.

Justin K. Little, age 27, of Troy, Ohio, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua T. Bauer, age 30, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Nathan L. Napier, age 23, of Dunbar, West Virginia, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christina A. Boggess, age 34, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Giles L. Hysell, age 41, of Racine, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jeremy W. Turner, age 36, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Nathan Ray Putney, age 36, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Amber R. Dempsey, age 32, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Taylor Renee Nunn, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Saul David Bennett, age 35, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua Childress, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, three counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Jeremiah C. Johnson, age 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, three counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Ryan Curtis, age 29, of Cheshire, Ohio, two counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, both felonies of the fifth degree.

Raymond Darrell Adkins, age 37, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Nonsupport of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree.

Roger Daniel Wheeler, age 48, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Melissa Dawn Breer, age 47, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Sean Jeffery See, age 30, of Ironton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Shannon L. Elliott, age 26, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Robert Kennard, age 49, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Jamin D. Johnson, age 35, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jordan S. Howell, age 24, of South Point, Ohio, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Douglas Kevin Bloomer, age 57, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Kisha N. Waugh, age 31, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kimberley Renee See, age 29, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Johnnie L. Williams, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Shannon Tyler Henderson, age 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree.

Shawn Lee Cox, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Riot, a felony of the third degree.

Timothy Ryan Ratcliff, age 35, of Middleport, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Riot, a felony of the third degree.

Charlie Allen McBrayer, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Riot, a felony of the third degree.

Dustin Emerson Null, age 41, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Riot, a felony of the third degree.

Delameaka Lamari Hagler, age 22, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Curtis Stargell, Jr., age 31, of Cincinnati, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_Tribune-13.jpg