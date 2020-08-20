Kebler nominated for health care worker of the year

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Shari Fields Kebler, MBA, BSMT, (ASCP), executive director of Laboratory Services, Holzer Health System, will be recognized as Holzer Health System nominee for Health Care Worker of the Year Award, sponsored by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) during the virtual event on Aug. 25.

The following is a summary of the nomination that was shared with the OHA: “When we think of contribution, changing the healthcare landscape, and offering an indisputable positive character, mindset, and outlook for the health of our communities and Holzer, Shari stands among the few with her selfless actions over the past decade for the good of all.

”As a young leader within the organization, Shari led a team of five to explore the possibility of establishing a freestanding emergency facility in an underserved, extremely poor and vulnerable county that had no such services. She led the discussions, built the feasibility plan and along with her team, presented the findings to our board of governors. This initiative was the singular catalyst that led to the System building a freestanding Emergency Department (ED) in 2014 that now serves Meigs County, Ohio. In addition to the large feat of moving the bar and service of healthcare for an entire county, Shari continually strives for higher quality, service, and teamwork among her peers.

“As a native to the Holzer culture, Shari was born at Holzer and grew up with a mother who spent her entire career as a Holzer nurse. Working for Holzer for more than 20 years, she stands as the epitome of Holzer History, with a deep understanding and commitment to the patient-centered approach.

“As the Executive Director of Laboratory Services, Shari manages multiple locations that span six counties and two states. Her staff, the management team, and the Holzer executive team see her as a knowledgeable mentor always willing to coach, advise and offer assistance. She routinely rounds at all Laboratory locations to make her staff and our patients feel welcome and appreciated, which encourages teamwork and trust throughout the system. She has served on numerous Holzer project committees throughout the years and always contributes positive feedback and thorough analysis, consideration, and optimization of processes for the betterment of her community and the organization. Shari encourages her staff, as well as fellow management and directors, to live Holzer’s mission every day: Friendly Visits, Excellent Care, Every Patient, Every Time.”

The Ohio Hospital Association will recognize all of the candidates from healthcare organizations throughout the state for being named their facility’s Health Care Worker of the Year virtually this year due to COVID-19. During the virtual event, several Ohio caregivers will be presented awards, including the Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. OHA asked that nominee criteria include great leader qualities, goes beyond the call of duty, reflects the mission and values of the organization, and gives back to the community.

When asked about her nomination, Kebler commented, “I have the privilege of serving in the community in which I was raised, with my office in the hospital in which I was born. Holzer is a part of who I am, and I am incredibly honored to have received this nomination. The outstanding laboratory team at Holzer makes my job easy. Without their hard work and dedication on the front lines, I couldn’t have been considered for this nomination.”

Kebler received her Bachelor’s in Science in Medical Technology (Clinical Laboratory Science) from West Virginia University, Morgantown, West Virginia, and her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University. She joined Holzer in September 1998 as a Medical Technologist and has held the laboratory positions of Microbiology Section Leader, General Supervisor, Laboratory Manager, and in 2012 was named to her current position of Executive Director of Laboratory Services.

She and her husband, Scott, live in Mason, West Virginia, with their dog, Pearlie. Her hobbies include supporting the WVU Mountaineers, photography, and spending time on the Greenbrier River with family and friends.

Information provided by Holzer Health System.

