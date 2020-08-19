Mohler, Jackson top Market Turkey Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Bryant Mohler and Rachel Jackson will top the turkey sale bill on Saturday during the Meigs County Fair Livestock Sale after taking top honors in Tuesday’s Market Turkey Show.

Mohler earned Grand Champion honors while Jackson earned Reserve Champion honors.

Rounding out the top five were Raeven Reedy, Hannah Jackson and Emma Doczi.

Turkey show results by class were as follows:

Class 1 — Raeven Reedy, Hannah Jackson, Meredith Cremeans and Shawna Joseph.

Class 2 — Bryant Mohler, Rachel Jackson, Wyatt Smith and Matthew Jackson.

Class 3 — Emma Doczi, Peyton Richmond, Lakin Ridenour and Steven Ritzgerald.

In Turkey Showmanship, Rachel Jackson was named Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Raeven Reedy was named Reserve Champion Turkey Showman.

Showmanship results by age category were as follows:

Senior — Raeven Reedy.

Junior — Rachel Jackson, Emma Doczi and Shawna Joseph.

Intermediate — Matthew Jackson, Wyatt Smith and Hannah Jackson.

Novice — Bryant Mohler, Lakin Ridenour and Peyton Richmond.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Bryant Mohler (front right) was named Grand Champion and Rachel Jackson (front left) Reserve Champion during the Meigs County Junior Fair Turkey Show on Tuesday. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-1.jpg Bryant Mohler (front right) was named Grand Champion and Rachel Jackson (front left) Reserve Champion during the Meigs County Junior Fair Turkey Show on Tuesday. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Rachel Jackson (front right) was named the Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Raeven Reedy (front left) the Reserve Champion Turkey Showman during Tuesday’s Junior Fair Turkey Show. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-2.jpg Rachel Jackson (front right) was named the Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Raeven Reedy (front left) the Reserve Champion Turkey Showman during Tuesday’s Junior Fair Turkey Show. Also pictured are Livestock Princess Nevada Johnson and Fair Queen Kristin McKay. Wyatt Smith flips his turkey for the judge to look at during Tuesday’s Junior Fair Market Turkey Show. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-3.jpg Wyatt Smith flips his turkey for the judge to look at during Tuesday’s Junior Fair Market Turkey Show. Saige Roberts shows a turkey with Rachel Jackson during Peewee Showmanship. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-4.jpg Saige Roberts shows a turkey with Rachel Jackson during Peewee Showmanship. Kensley Karr helps Emma Doczi show during Peewee Showmanship. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-5.jpg Kensley Karr helps Emma Doczi show during Peewee Showmanship. The judge talks with a young showman during the Market Turkey Show. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.20-Turkey-6.jpg The judge talks with a young showman during the Market Turkey Show.

Jackson, Reedy named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.