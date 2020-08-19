Mohler, Jackson top Market Turkey Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Bryant Mohler and Rachel Jackson will top the turkey sale bill on Saturday during the Meigs County Fair Livestock Sale after taking top honors in Tuesday’s Market Turkey Show.
Mohler earned Grand Champion honors while Jackson earned Reserve Champion honors.
Rounding out the top five were Raeven Reedy, Hannah Jackson and Emma Doczi.
Turkey show results by class were as follows:
Class 1 — Raeven Reedy, Hannah Jackson, Meredith Cremeans and Shawna Joseph.
Class 2 — Bryant Mohler, Rachel Jackson, Wyatt Smith and Matthew Jackson.
Class 3 — Emma Doczi, Peyton Richmond, Lakin Ridenour and Steven Ritzgerald.
In Turkey Showmanship, Rachel Jackson was named Grand Champion Turkey Showman and Raeven Reedy was named Reserve Champion Turkey Showman.
Showmanship results by age category were as follows:
Senior — Raeven Reedy.
Junior — Rachel Jackson, Emma Doczi and Shawna Joseph.
Intermediate — Matthew Jackson, Wyatt Smith and Hannah Jackson.
Novice — Bryant Mohler, Lakin Ridenour and Peyton Richmond.
© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.