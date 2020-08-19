River museum continues on… Interim director appointed

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The new Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center project is still in the design phase, but the board of directors selected a new interim director.

The board of directors met last week and named board member Bob Taylor the interim director of the museum following the recent passing of longtime director, Jack Fowler.

Taylor said that the board met with city officials and Thrasher Engineering and Architectural Firm to review the initial designs. Taylor said that they made some changes to the interior of the building, but they were “closing in on the design phase.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said that the design is coming together in both the interior and exterior.

“Thrasher representatives, mayor, clerk, river museum board (building committee members), and our council (building committee) are working very diligently to move this project forward so that we can open the new museum in late summer or early fall of 2021,” Billings told the Register. “We want every inch of this building to be correct and help to bring more traffic to our downtown area.”

Billings said the new museum will “be a great facility for our river city, but also help to keep the river industry alive.”

During the Point Pleasant City Council meeting last week, City Attorney Joe Supple said the architectural firm thinks more dirt will have to be moved to dig deeper for the build in the 300-block of Main Street, at an estimated cost of another $30,000.

Taylor has served on the River Museum’s Board of Directors for the last year after moving back to the area. Taylor also served on the board in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The museum board of directors will be meeting this week. Taylor said he has begun drafting an advertisement for the position of museum director. After the board approves the listing, they will seek candidates for the position.

