Area COVID-19 update: New cases, recovered reported

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were added to Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties on Wednesday, with updated statistics regarding recovered and current hospitalizations also reported.

The Meigs County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 66 cases since April. Of those, 40 are considered to be active.

Also on Wednesday, the Gallia County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19. This means, since March, the county’s total case count is now 94 with 91 confirmed and three probable cases). Two of the five cases are reportedly connected to current cases.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Mason County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The Mason County Health Department also reported an update of recovered cases and hospitalizations.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Gallia County

As of Wednesday afternoon, the following are updated age ranges in the 89 cases reported by the health department:

0-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 11 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 16 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 15 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 9 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 13 cases (7 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 6 cases (5 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 4 cases (4 hospitalizations)

80+ — 1 death (ODH does not breakdown age over age 80)

Of the 94 cases, 58 of the individuals are listed as recovered/not active, with 34 of the cases active and two total deaths. Thirteen of the active cases remain hospitalized, with 12 previous hospitalizations. Gallia County reported its first COVID-19 death in March and its second last Friday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 40 active cases, and 76 total cases (60 Confirmed, 16 Probable) since April.

Wednesday’s cases include:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Probable case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Probable case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

The Meigs County Health Department is also reporting three additional recovered cases of COVID-19 bringing the total recovered cases to 34.

Age ranges for the 72 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 12 cases (1 news)

30-39 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 10 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 9 cases (1 new, 2 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 7 cases (1 new, 1 death)

80-89 — 8 cases (1 new hospitalization, 1 death, 3 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

There have been three positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 75 total cases on Wednesday morning. The department said that 19 of those are currently active, 55 are recovered, four are currently hospitalized and there has been 1 death.

DHHR reported 77 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, two more than the previous day.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 77 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 15 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 12 cases (1 new)

70+ — 15 cases

There will be free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. The testing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Proof of insurance is not required. The testing is available to all individuals in Mason County. Attendees are asked to bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address to aid in returning test results.

The testing is provided by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard and the Mason County Health Department. Information for the testing was released to the Point Pleasant Register by the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 958 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,095. Above the 21-day average were deaths, and ICU admissions, while new hospitalizations were slightly below the average. Thirty-six new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 93 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 94) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 15).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 8,801 cases with 166 deaths. There was an increase of 70 cases from Tuesday, and The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 369,546 lab test have been completed, with a 2.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.14 percent.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

