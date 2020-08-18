Gospel in the Park season finale set for Friday

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A final gospel sing for 2020.

The Gospel in the Park summer concert series is set to wrap up its 2020 season on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Gallipolis City Park.

Performers at the final sing for 2020 are Covered By Love, a southern gospel family group from South Webster, and Jimmy Howson a southern and country gospel singer based out of Athens.

Covered by Love is comprised of members Rhonda Smith, Cody and Ethan Smith — who are a mother and her two sons, ages 20 and 18, respectively.

“We’ve been singing in the Gallipolis Gospel in the Park series for many years, when we haven’t gotten rained out,” Rhonda said. “I’m thankful that the City of Gallipolis allows gospel music to be played in the park. I was raised across the river, so it’s like coming home for us. I’m very thankful that there’s still a city that will allow gospel in the park.”

Howson — who typically plays Gospel in the Park once or twice a year — is looking forward to playing the event again on Friday.

“I love the sense of community there in Gallipolis,” Howson said. “Mark Coleman has a lot to do with Gospel in the Park, he puts it all together and gets everybody scheduled. It’s always a pleasure to go over there, and it’s always a good turnout. It’s just a good place to share the good news.”

Howson’s upcoming schedule can be found by going to www.jimmyhowsonmusic.net. For more information on Covered By Love, find them on Facebook.

The Gospel in the Park free summer concert series typically is held on Friday nights throughout the summer in the Gallipolis City Park.

The trio Covered By Love, pictured, will be joined by Jimmy Howson, at this season's finale of Gospel in the Park on Friday in Gallipolis City Park.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

