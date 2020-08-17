Meigs Local releases statement on positive COVID-19 tests

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local School District released a statement on Monday morning acknowledging confirmed COVID-19 cases among members of the Meigs Local community.

A statement from Supt. Scot Gheen provided to The Daily Sentinel reads as follows:

“Late last week we learned that a few members of the Meigs Local School community had tested positive for COVID-19. The parties have gone through the proper protocols and procedures per the Meigs County Health Department for communication, contact tracing, and quarantine purposes. In addition, any parties that have been directly affected, were also contacted by site administrators and health department officials per CDC guidelines and directed to quarantine for 14 days. While this is obviously an unfortunate event, the district wants to be as transparent as guidelines allow, but still respect the privacy of the affected parties. As discussed in the board meeting on August 3 when making the district decision on schools reopening, we will use this as one of the many points of information in discussion of future directives before possible student return come September 8.”

As previously reported Meigs Local students are scheduled to return to the classroom on Sept. 8 in a blended learning model.

A special Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Meigs Local Administrative Office.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

