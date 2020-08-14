Celebrating 100 years

In 1920, women finally gained the right to vote, prohibition in the United States began (and later ended), the Cleveland Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers (AKA Robins) in the World Series, and Mary Steinbeck Flood was born.

Flood recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Many remember her as a sales clerk at Haskins Tanner Clothing Store and a co-owner and operator of a local Christmas tree farm along with her late husband.

Flood has raised five children and is described by those who know her as a person who has a deep-rooted faith. She also attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis.

Flood, now retired, also enjoys reminiscing, religious activities, family visits, group discussions, social activities, having her hair and nails done and music.

Birthday cards may be sent to her at 170 Pinecrest Dr. Gallipolis, OH 45631.