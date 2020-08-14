JVSD holds regular meeting

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting on Aug. 12 on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus.

In the Adult Education department, the board awarded a part-time, hourly contract to Debra Willis, and employed Ryan Shoemaker as an Adult Center substitute instructor.

In personnel matters, the board employed Michelle Cruse as a substitute aide and Leonis Newell as a substitute secretary for the 2020-2021 school year, and also employed part-time student employees for the 2020-2021 school year.

In other matters, the board approved Board Policy EBEA (use of face coverings) with its second reading, approved Board Policies GCBCA (Professional Staff Capital Improvement Waiver Program) and GDBCA (Support Staff Capital Improvement Waiver Program) with their first reading, and approved an agreement with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office to provide the service of a Resource Officer at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the 2020-2021 school year.

Information provided by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD.