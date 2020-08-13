Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show to proceed as planned

RACINE — The 16th annual Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show will cruise into Star Mill Park in Racine on Saturday, Sept. 12 as planned.

The car show is often associated with Racine’s Party in the Park but was in fact started several years prior to PITP. In recent years, the two events have been held concurrently the second weekend in September. With the cancellation of PITP, car show organizers are anxious to spread the word that the car show is a separate event and will still be taking place.

The show was organized 16 years ago as a fundraiser by Hill’s Automotive to benefit local college bound high school seniors. The first year three $400 scholarships were presented.

With the growth each year of the show, scholarship awards have increased as well. In 2020, the group awarded six $1,000 scholarships and reported it had successfully raised over $59,000 since the beginning, all going to scholarships for Eastern, Meigs, and Southern Local High School graduates.

The 2020 show has expanded to include three trophy divisions: Newer, 1990 and up; Vintage, 1989-1975; and Antique, up to 1974. Awards will also be given to mayor’s, fireman’s, and volunteer’s choice, best motorcycle and runner-up, best interior, best original, best Ford, best GM, best Mopar, and best truck.

Other attractions include, dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entries; a motorcycle coarse will also be available; 50/50 drawing; door prizes; and music by K&D DJ service from Rutland.

There were a few hurdles to this year’s show moving forward, namely COVID-19.

Adjustments needed to be made to comply with COVID-19 safety requirements, and Melody Bailey of Hill’s Automotive said they worked with the Meigs County Health Department to accomplish the necessary changes.

Some of the requirements are masks and social distancing for both entrants and the public. The area of the show has been expanded to allow distancing and will include the baseball field. Cars will come into the area from 3rd Street and register on entry rather than coming into a sign in area.

“We had to submit a plan to the Health Department for the Car Show,” Bailey said. “They were great to work with, and in the end we were granted permission to hold the event.”

The Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show Planning Committee is asking for everyone’s cooperation saying, “Please bare with us, things are different for everyone, we will try to make things run as soothingly as possible and are hoping for a good show.”

Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, with registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., judging from 1-4 p.m. with awards to follow.

Home National Bank, Martin Senour Paints, NAPA Washington, and Hill’s Automotive Classic Car Restoration and Parts sponsor the event.

Funds raised from the show will benefit scholarships for next spring’s graduates.

All seniors in the area school districts can apply for a scholarship by filling out an application including a letter of recommendation from an adult who has supervised them in an activity, and writing essays on two questions.

The applications are reviewed and candidates selected by a committee connected to the Car Show. Weight is given to students planning to go into a mechanical science field, but the scholarship is open to all students regardless of their future academic plans.

Monies are deposited directly into the student’s college of choice account to be used for whatever the student requires in regard to their education.

More information is available by visiting their website at www.hillsresto.com or by calling 740-949-2217.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

