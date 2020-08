At last week’s Gallia County Jr. Fair, pictured at top, Ashton Janey sold his Grand Champion Market Goat for $16.50 per pound to Josh Bodimer Auctioneer and Realtor, with the purchase made in memory of Charles W. Bodimer. Ryleigh Halley, also pictured, sold her Reserve Champion Market Goat for $15 per pound to Mark Porter Auto Group and Peoples Bank. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

