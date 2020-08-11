Area COVID-19 update includes new cases… Statistics from Tuesday reports

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County reported multiple new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Meigs reported one additional case and two new hospitalizations.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported, on Tuesday morning, that there is a total of 65 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said that 22 of those are active, 42 are recovered, there has been one death and four patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 63 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 63 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 4 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 11 cases (2 new)

30-39 — 5 cases (2 new)

40-49 — 9 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (2 new)

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 11 cases

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a female in the 40-49 age range. The case is associated with an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, according to a press release from the Meigs health department.

There were also two new hospitalizations reported in Meigs County, one person in the 30-39 age range and one in the 80-89 age range.

The county now has a total of 57 cases (44 confirmed and 13 probable).

Age ranges for the 57 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 6 cases

20-29 — 10 cases

30-39 — 6 cases (1 new hospitalization)

40-49 — 5 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 10 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 7 cases (1 hospitalization)

70-79 — 5 cases

80-89 — 7 cases (1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 1 case

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with 28 cases considered to be active as of Tuesday. There have been three positive antibody tests. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Gallia County

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 70 cases.

Age ranges in the 70 cases, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 6 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 13 cases (4 new)

50-59 — 13 cases (1 new, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 5 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalizations, 3 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 10 cases (1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 3 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the 70 cases, 45 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 24 of the cases active. Four of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,095 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,220. Above the 21-day average were new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. Thirty-five new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 131 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 96) and 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,875 cases with 147 deaths. There was an increase of 121 cases from Monday, and 6 new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 330,447 lab test have been completed, with a 2.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.45 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_covid-11.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.