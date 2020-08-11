Posted on by

A look back at Gallia Jr. Fair week


VFW Post #4464 members faithfully return for the fair’s official opening.

Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Judging at this year’s tobacco show.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Rabbit show judging.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

The annual Holzer awards where young exhibitors are honored by the health system.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Working the market hog show ring.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Following the judge during the goat show.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Lining up and practicing social distancing at the market goat show.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Judging during the market lamb show.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Keeping livestock clean is a huge part of the shows and sale for exhibitors.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

Lining up and practicing social distancing at the market lamb show.


Dale Lear | Courtesy Photos

