JVSD holds regular board meeting

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting on Aug. 5 on the Buckeye Hills Career Center campus.

In the Adult Education department, the board accepted Debra Willis’ resignation to be effective on Aug. 28, and approved the Postsecondary High Stakes Assessment Proctor and the Postsecondary Assessment Proctor position descriptions. Part-time, hourly contracts were awarded to Michael Barry, Misty Holliday, Shanna Leach and Cyndal Smith, and the board granted permission to make application and accept funds awarded to the district for grants from Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of State Fire Marshal and Equity for Each.

In personnel matters, the board accepted Kaitlyn Massie’s resignation to be effective on Aug. 21, employed Heather Borghese as a substitute teacher for the 2020-21 school year, employed Danny Browning, Jr. and Jennifer Littlejohn as substitute custodians and Kyla Coury as substitute nurse for the 2020-21 school year, and employed part-time student employees for the 2020-21 school year.

In other matters the board approved the district policy manual, district emergency operation plan, the district restart plan, the district remote learning plan, the district student wellness plan, the Buckeye Hills Career Center faculty and student handbooks, board policy EBEA (Use of Face Coverings) with its first reading, and United Dairy and Heiner’s Bakery, Inc. to supply products for the 2020-21 lunch program.

The board accepted funds allocated to the district through the Cares Act Corona Virus Relief Fund, and authorized the Superintendent to accept resignations submitted by employees during times when the board is not in session, subject to ratification by the board.

The board revised the substitute salary schedule to align the student employee rate to the current Ohio minimum wage and added the adult substitute school nurse rate. The board appointed the Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Holzer Clinic Sycamore Branch of Occupational Health and Sports Medicine to conduct bus/van driver physical examinations for the 2020-21 school year, and adopted textbooks.

Information provided by Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_Tribune-2.jpg