Meigs, Mason report jump in COVID-19 cases … 12 Meigs cases connected to Overbrook

OHIO VALLEY — A total of 18 new cases were reported in Meigs County over the weekend — including 13 on Monday, with 12 of those associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

Monday’s cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 27 active cases, and 56 total cases (43 Confirmed, 13 Probable) since April.

“Twelve of today’s cases are associated with an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. These cases are a combination of staff and residents, which appear to be concentrated to one area of the facility. The Meigs County Health Department continues to work closely with Overbrook throughout this evolving situation,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis in a news release.

“Unfortunately, Overbrook is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff. The outbreak has been contained to one hallway at this time and the staff are working diligently to manage the spread of the virus. We currently have 6 active infections among employees and 10 among residents. Affected employees have been removed from the schedule during their quarantine period. All residents are being monitored closely for changes in condition. Overbrook is halting all new admissions at this time. All Overbrook employees will be tested again on 8/13. We are doing our best to keep everyone up to date on the status of our facility. Please contact the facility should you have any questions or concerns regarding the health and safety of a loved one,” read a statement on Facebook from Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

According to the Meigs County Health Department new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday are as follows:

Monday’s cases

1. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 90 to 99-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Confirmed case, female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

11. Probable case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

12. Probable case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

13. Probable case, female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Sunday’s cases

1. Probable case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized

Saturday’s cases

1. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Probable case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The county now has a total of 56 cases (43 confirmed and 13 probable).

Age ranges for the 56 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 6 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 10 cases (3 new)

30-39 — 6 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 10 cases (4 new, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 7 cases (2 new, 1 hospitalization)

70-79 — 5 cases (3 new)

80-89 — 7 cases (4 new, 1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 1 case (1 new)

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with 27 cases considered to be active as of Monday. There was also an additional positive antibody test reported on Saturday, bringing the total to three. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported on Monday morning that there is a total of 60 cases of COVID-19 in the county — 8 more than on Friday morning. The department said that 22 of those are active, 37 are recovered, there has been one death and 6 patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 56 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 56 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 8 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 12 cases (1 new)

Gallia County

On Monday evening, the Gallia County Health Department reported five new cases; prior to that, on Sunday afternoon, three additional cases were added for a total of 70 COVID-19 cases now reported for Gallia.

On Sunday, the health department, via its Facebook page, stated one new case is a contact of a current Gallia County case, while one case is a contact of a case from another county. Then on Monday evening, in regards to the newly reported five cases, the health department stated, in a Facebook post, “These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. Two individuals are connected to our current cases. They will be listed as 5 additional confirmed cases for a total of 70 cases (67 confirmed, 3 probable)”

Age ranges in the 70 cases, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 6 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 13 cases (4 new)

50-59 — 13 cases (1 new, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 5 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalizations, 3 total hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 10 cases (1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 3 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the 70 cases, 45 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 24 of the cases active. Four of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 883 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,217. Also below the 21-day average were new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths. Four new deaths were reported (21-day average of 23), with 64 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 96) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,754 cases with 141 deaths. There was an increase of 321 cases from Friday, and 14 new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 326,886 lab test have been completed, with a 2.37 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.51 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

12 Meigs cases connected to Overbrook

