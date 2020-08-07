Posted on by

Life, and the fair, goes on… Exhibitors return to Gallia show ring


Exhibitors return to Gallia show ring

Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)

Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)


The judge congratulates Gracyn Clark on showing the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


This young exhibitor gets advice from the judge during the dairy show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Fair Queen Abby VanSickle assists at the livestock shows at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


This year’s Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Reece Toler. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Hunter Elliott shows his Reserve Champion Market Steer. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Mikenzi Pope and her Grand Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Mallory Petro shows the Reserve Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Ashton Janey shows the Grand Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Ryleigh Halley took home the prize Reserve Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)


Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)


Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)

The judge congratulates Gracyn Clark on showing the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

This young exhibitor gets advice from the judge during the dairy show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Fair Queen Abby VanSickle assists at the livestock shows at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

This year’s Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Reece Toler. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Hunter Elliott shows his Reserve Champion Market Steer. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Mikenzi Pope and her Grand Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Mallory Petro shows the Reserve Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Ashton Janey shows the Grand Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Ryleigh Halley took home the prize Reserve Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)

Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-3.jpgReece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)

The judge congratulates Gracyn Clark on showing the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-4.jpgThe judge congratulates Gracyn Clark on showing the Reserve Champion Market Lamb. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-5.jpgExhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Exhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-6.jpgExhibitors care for their hogs prior to the market show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

This young exhibitor gets advice from the judge during the dairy show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-9.jpgThis young exhibitor gets advice from the judge during the dairy show. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Fair Queen Abby VanSickle assists at the livestock shows at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Queen-1.jpgFair Queen Abby VanSickle assists at the livestock shows at the Gallia County Jr. Fair. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

This year’s Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Reece Toler. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Steers-1.jpgThis year’s Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Reece Toler. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Hunter Elliott shows his Reserve Champion Market Steer. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Steers-2.jpgHunter Elliott shows his Reserve Champion Market Steer. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Mikenzi Pope and her Grand Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.6-Pig-1-2.jpgMikenzi Pope and her Grand Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Mallory Petro shows the Reserve Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.6-Pig-2-2.jpgMallory Petro shows the Reserve Champion Market Hog. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Ashton Janey shows the Grand Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.7-Market-1-1.jpgAshton Janey shows the Grand Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Ryleigh Halley took home the prize Reserve Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.7-Market-2-1.jpgRyleigh Halley took home the prize Reserve Champion Market Goat. (Dale Lear | Courtesy)

Reece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.8-Fair-2.jpgReece Toler works the show ring and takes home Grand Champion Market Lamb. Toler is pictured with Miss Gallia County Abby VanSickle. (Dale Lear | Photo)
Exhibitors return to Gallia show ring