2020 Gallia Academy graduate, Morgan Loveday, pictured, was this year’s recipient of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. This award was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association and is promoted and supported by the local Gallia-Vinton ESC. The award is given annually to one student from each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Morgan received the award because of her outstanding academic achievements and her leadership among her peers.

