GALLIPOLIS — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Aug. 5

Total Headage: 188

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600-700lbs: $107.00 – $127.00; Heifers 600-700lbs: $100.00 – $120.00; 700-800lbs: $90.00 – $110.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $140.00 – $160.00; 400-500lbs: $128.00 – $142.00; 500-600lbs: $115.00 – $140.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $110.00 – $136.00; 500-600lbs: $100.00 – $120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $120.00-$200.00; 400-600lbs: $100.00-$135.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $124.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $31.00 – $73.50; Cow/Calf Pairs: $750.00 – $1010.00; Bred Cows: $510.00 – $850.00

Bulls

By Weight: $81.00-$96.50

Small Animals

Aged Goats: $100.00 – $231.00; Meat Type Kids: $100.000 – $140.00 New Crop Lambs: $160.00 – $200.00; Market Hogs: $21.00 – $23.00

Comments

#2 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $130.00; #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $130.00.