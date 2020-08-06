COVID cases reported at long-term care facility

OHIO VALLEY — Seven of the recently announced COVID-19 cases in Gallia County are linked to a long-term care facility in the county, while four Meigs County cases are the result of tests to staff at local facilities.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, six residents and one staff member at Abbyshire Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus, as of Wednesday.

As of press time on Thursday evening, attempts by Ohio Valley Publishing to obtain comments regarding the cases at the Abbyshire facility were unsuccessful.

The Meigs County Health Department released a statement on Thursday morning regarding four positive cases among asymptomatic workers at two local long-term care facilities which were identified during testing on July 22 as ordered at all long-term care facilities in the state.

A news release from Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis reads as follows:

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center is reporting, as a result of the testing, three employees testing positive for COVID-19. All three employees have been asymptomatic, and there are no other employees or residents reporting COVID-19 symptoms at this time.

Arbors at Pomeroy is reporting, as a result of the testing, one employee testing positive for COVID-19. The employee has been asymptomatic, and there are no other employees or residents who are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 currently.

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center and Arbors at Pomeroy have worked closely with the Meigs County Health Department throughout the COVID-19 response to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. These guidelines include the use of mask to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Both facilities will continue to comply with guidelines, utilize proper personal protective equipment, assess employees as they arrive to work, and continue to monitor residents for any changes in condition.

Per an updated order from the State of Ohio, Overbrook and Arbors will be testing all employees every other week throughout the pandemic to help manage the spread of the virus.

One of these cases was reflected in the Aug. 5 Meigs County COVID-19 numbers, with the other three reflected in the Aug. 6 Meigs County case numbers.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three confirmed cases (those detailed above) and one additional probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county now has a total of 33 cases (26 confirmed and 7 probable).

“The additional confirmed cases along with one case reported on August 5th are linked to staff testing at long-term care facilities in Meigs County which occurred on July 22nd. Due to the date of testing and the individuals being asymptomatic they are not considered to be active cases. Both facilities will continue to monitor staff and residence as they have been throughout the pandemic for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” stated Davis in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The first confirmed case is a male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. The second confirmed case is a female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. The third confirmed case is a female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. The probable case is a female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized. This individual is a direct contact of a case reported on Aug. 5.

Age ranges for the 33 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 6 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 5 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 5 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 4 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

70-79 — 2 cases

80-89 — 2 cases

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with four cases considered to be active as of Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported on Thursday afternoon that there are a total of 52 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said that 21 of those are active, 30 are recovered, there has been on death and 5 patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 53 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 53 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 6 cases

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 11 cases (1 new)

70+ — 11 cases (1 new)

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department is reporting a total of 62 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday evening.

Age ranges in the 62 cases, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 5 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 10 cases (2 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the 62 cases, 40 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 21 of the cases active. Two of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Ohio

A no-cost pop-up testing site is planned from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at Athens High School near The Plains in Athens County. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,166 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,280. Twenty-two new deaths were reported (21-day average of 25), with 135 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 97) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,277 cases with 124 deaths. There was an increase of 118 cases from Wednesday, and no new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 307,255 lab test have been completed, with a 2.37 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.42 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

