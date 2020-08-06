Potter to PVH Regional Health Center

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently welcome board-certified, family nurse practitioner, Lou Potter to the new Regional Health Center.

Potter will be providing adult and pediatric primary care and will begin seeing patients in her new location at 2520 Valley Drive in Point Pleasant on Monday, Aug. 17.

Potter will be transitioning from her role in the Express Care setting in Fruth Pharmacy to her new location on the main floor of the Regional Health Center. She will be joining primary care physicians, H. Edward Ayers, M.D., Tess Simon, M.D., Robert Tayengco, M.D., and Jessica Wilson, D.O.

According to a news release from PVH, her relocation to the Regional Health Center will allow her the opportunity to provide comprehensive medical care for her patients.

“I’m excited to transition from an urgent care environment to a more primary care-focused practice. As a family medicine provider, patients can now establish medical care with me. I’m truly looking forward to working alongside the excellent physicians in our practice and assisting our patients in their healthcare journey,” Potter said.

“We are delighted to have Lou join our team of physicians at Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Regional Health Center,” Jeff Noblin, CEO of PVH, said. “Lou brings 17 years of nursing experience with 13 years as a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She upholds the highest standards of patient care and professionalism and is a huge proponent of providing convenient, same-day access for office visits. If you’re having challenges getting in to see your doctor, odds are Lou can see you that same day.”

Potter earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2003 and her Master of Science in Nursing in 2007, both from Marshall University in Huntington. She has experience in pediatrics, family medicine, and urgent care.

Potter provides walk-in visits, as well as appointments for patients ages three and older. In addition to diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, she also manages patients’ overall care and provides minor office procedures, physicals, medication prescriptions, and other treatments. Her office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment with Potter, call the Pleasant Valley Hospital Regional Health Center at 304-675-4500.

Information provided by PVH.

Potter https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.7-Potter.jpg Potter