Supporting Shop with a Cop

POMEROY — Fundraisers are underway to support the efforts of the 8th annual Meigs County “Shop with a Cop” program and include a drawing for a quilt announced last week.

The quilt donated for this fundraiser was pieced by Pat Barrett of Racine, and quilted by Mill End Fabric in Middleport. All proceeds from the sale of tickets go to “Shop with a Cop.”

The unveiling was held at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy last Thursday. The opportunity to purchase tickets will extend through December at banks in the area and the quilt will be displayed at local banks on a rotating basis.

The winner will be announced sometime before the annual “Shop With a Cop” event.

All funds for “Shop with a Cop” come from fundraisers like this one and from community and business donations. The program allows Meigs County law enforcement offices to continue their program of taking youth shopping at Christmas.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began the program in an effort to give youth in the county “a brighter Christmas season” and to foster a positive relationship between themselves and the youth. Each year officers take selected youth on a shopping trip to purchase gifts for members of their family using the money from the fundraisers. Each child is supervised by an officer who assists them in their selections. After shopping is completed, there is lunch and an opportunity to wrap their gifts.

The successful program has grown into “Shop with First Responders and Friends”, although it is still usually referred to as “Shop with a Cop.” Last year, over 100 Children and more than 50 responders, family members, and friends took part in the event.

According to Barnett, the quilt’s maker, she made the quilt because she wanted to support the program, and thought a quilt raffle would be a good fundraiser. She is hopeful people will be generous in purchasing tickets for this full size quilt,

“I enjoy quilting, “ she said. “And decided this one should go to a good cause.”

Tickets can be purchased at any Farmers Bank, Home National Bank, and People Bank locations.

This quilt was pieced by Pat Barrett of Racine, and quilted by End Mills in Middleport. All proceeds from the sale of tickets go to “Shop with a Cop.” https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.7-Quilt-1-1.jpg This quilt was pieced by Pat Barrett of Racine, and quilted by End Mills in Middleport. All proceeds from the sale of tickets go to “Shop with a Cop.” Photo courtesy of Edna Weber, Farmers Bank The unveiling of the quilt was held at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy last Thursday. The opportunity to purchase tickets will extend through December at banks in the area and the quilt will be displayed at local banks on a rotating basis. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/08/web1_8.7-Quilt-2-1.jpg The unveiling of the quilt was held at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy last Thursday. The opportunity to purchase tickets will extend through December at banks in the area and the quilt will be displayed at local banks on a rotating basis. Photo courtesy of Edna Weber, Farmers Bank

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

