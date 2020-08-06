Asymptomatic cases reported among nursing home workers in Meigs County

MEIGS COUTNY — The Meigs County Health Department is reporting four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in staff members at two long-term care facilities in Meigs County. These confirmed cases are a result of staff testing on July 22, which was ordered for all long-term care facilities by the State of Ohio.

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center is reporting, as a result of the testing, three employees testing positive for COVID-19. All three employees have been asymptomatic, and there are no other employees or residents reporting COVID-19 symptoms at this time.

Arbors at Pomeroy is reporting, as a result of the testing, one employee testing positive for COVID-19. The employee has been asymptomatic, and there are no other employees or residents who are reporting symptoms of COVID-19 currently.

Overbrook Rehabilitation Center and Arbors at Pomeroy have worked closely with the Meigs County Health Department throughout the COVID-19 response to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. These guidelines include the use of mask to protect residents and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Both facilities will continue to comply with guidelines, utilize proper personal protective equipment, assess employees as they arrive to work, and continue to monitor residents for any changes in condition.

Per an updated order from the State of Ohio, Overbrook and Arbors will be testing all employees every other week throughout the pandemic to help manage the spread of the virus.

The Meigs County Health Department asks residents to please refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete the disease investigations and notify relevant individuals.

One of these cases was reflected in the August 5th Meigs County COVID-19 numbers graph; the remaining three will be reported in the August 6th case counts.

By Brody Davis Special to OVP

Brody Davis is the Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer.

