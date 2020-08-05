COVID-19 cases increase across area

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported around the region on Wednesday, with Meigs County at 29 cases, Gallia County at 62 cases and Mason County at 51 cases.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including a child in the 0-9 age range and a male in his 60s, who is hospitalized.

The first confirmed case is a male in the less than 12 months to 9-years-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

The second confirmed case is a male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is currently hospitalized.

The third confirmed case is a female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

This brings the total active cases to seven in Meigs County, with a total of 29 cases (23 Confirmed, 6 Probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 29 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 5 cases (1 new)

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 4 cases

40-49 — 4 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 4 cases (1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 3 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalization)

70-79 — 2 cases

80-89 — 2 cases

Twenty-two individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department is reporting 50 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. On Wednesday morning, the department said there are 20 active cases and three current hospitalizations, which is an increase of one hospitalization since Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 51 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 51 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 6 cases

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 10 cases

70+ — 10 cases (1 new)

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting a total of 62 COVID-19 cases in Gallia County

Age ranges in the 62 cases, according to ODH, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 4 cases (Editor’s note: The Gallia County Health Department has previously reported a 5th case in this age range and one hospitalization. Neither are reflected in the state data)

30-39 — 10 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 10 cases (2 hospitalizations)

80 + — 4 cases (3 hospitalizations)

Ohio

A no-cost pop-up testing site is planned from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at Athens High School near The Plains in Athens County. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,199 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,285. Twenty-six new deaths were reported (21-day average of 25), with 112 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 96) and 16 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,159 cases with 124 deaths. There was an increase of 108 cases from Tuesday, and no new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 302,443 lab test have been completed, with a 2.37 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.55 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.