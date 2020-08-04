The Hoop Project canceled, plans for 2021

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Hoop Project will have to wait for number eight.

Adding to the list of canceled events for 2020, The Hoop Project — an annual 3-on-3 full court basketball tournament surrounding the Gallipolis City Park — won’t be happening this summer.

Event organizer Robbie Pugh noted that canceling The Hoop Project this year was ultimately the best decision for all involved, and he hopes the event is even bigger when the eighth version finally comes around in 2021.

“The cancellation of this year’s tournament was not a decision that was easily made,” Pugh said. “We are devastated for the community, participants, and downtown businesses that all benefit from The Hoop Project. However, based on the current situation in regards to COVID-19 we felt as if canceling was the right decision to make to protect our participants and all of the numerous volunteers that make the tournament a huge success every year. We plan to be back and bigger than ever in 2021.”

The Hoop Project first came to the Old French City in July of 2013, and has hosted over 100 teams each of the last five years, drawing competitors from as Florida.

The 2020 event was originally planed for July 18-19, but was backed up to Aug. 22-23 earlier at the start of July.

