Bossard Library community survey begins Aug. 4

GALLIPOLIS — In an effort to continue to provide the community with the best possible library services, Bossard Memorial Library is asking its patrons to participate in a short survey related to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Library Director Debbie Saunders, response to this survey will allow the library to assess what may be needed and/or requested by the community during this unprecedented time.

“The library is asking community members to complete this brief survey so that we can better gauge community needs and determine ways in which the library may be able to more effectively and efficiently respond to those needs,” Saunders said.

Included in the survey are four questions related to the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected community members and their families, how the library can improve comfort levels inside the library for those concerned with the spread of COVID-19, and what services the library could offer to assist with issues that the community is currently facing.

The survey will begin on Tuesday, August 4 and will continue through Saturday, September 12. According to Saunders, individuals who complete the survey will have the option to provide their name and telephone number for a chance to win a grand prize.

Community members interested in completing the survey are encouraged to visit bossardlibrary.org where they can find a link to complete the survey. A link to the survey can also be found on the library’s Facebook page. Paper copies of the survey will also be available at the library for those without Internet or computer access.

For more information on Bossard Library’s patron survey, please call (740) 446-7323 or stop by the library.

Information provided by Bossard Library.