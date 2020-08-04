Meigs Local to return with blended, remote learning options

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local students and their parents will have a choice to make when it comes to returning to school this year.

The Meigs Local Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday evening to approve “Model A” for the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Under the approved model students will either take part in a blended learning or online learning. The blended model approved has students in the classroom Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while they complete work online/at home Thursday and Friday. Other students can opt for a completely online/remote learning option.

Supt. Scot Gheen explained that given the response to the surveys sent out to families in the district, this model best lined up with the survey responses. Gheen stated that 38 percent of those who responded preferred remote learning, while 62 percent preferred at least some face-to-face instruction.

“We want to honor the wishes of our students and families,” said Gheen of the district moving forward with the blended and remote learning options.

Should a student opt for the remote learning, they most commit to that option for at least the first nine week/trimester (depending on grade level). Devices would be provided to the students for remote learning.

During in person learning days, students would be required to wear masks when riding the bus, entering and exiting the building, in hallways, and any time that a physical distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained. (Editor’s note: this policy is subject to change given an order which Governor Mike DeWine noted during his Tuesday news conference which would mandate masks for K-12 students.)

Gheen stated that the approved plan gives the district, its staff, students and their families a starting point for the school year, but noted that things could change.

“We are going to closely watch those districts who are opening before us, listen to the models and have conversations about what could change as we move closer to the start of the school year,” said Gheen.

“There are no models, no blue prints, no data on any of these options. We are all going down a path we have never gone before. Things could change as we move forward and see what is or is not working,” said Gheen.

As previously reported, Meigs Local, along with Eastern and Southern, will begin the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8, moving the start of school from the traditional August start.

Additional information on how to select the instruction model for your student, as well as submitting transportation information, is expected to be released by the district on Wednesday.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the district office.

