Prosecutor announces grand jury indictments

GALLIPOLIS — This week, Gallia Gounty Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in May, June, and July and returned indictments for the following individuals:

July 2020:

Matthew Edward Day, age 20, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree.

Daniel L. Bush, age 27, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

Timothy R. Ratcliff, age 35, of Lewisville, Ohio, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Matthew S. Yonker, age 36, of Racine, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree.

Angela N. Adkins, age 35, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Shavonne R. Huffman, age 31, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Chrystal G. Dixon, age 35, of Rutland, Ohio, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jake A. Facemire, age 28, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessie A. Mullins, age 30, of Rutland, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Emma Long, age 31, of Rittman, Ohio, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Jillian N. Harrison, age 31, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree.

James A. Artis, age 38, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Andrew Travis, age 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree.

Amy D. Fielder, age 38, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Alicia A. Reynolds, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Julee Athey, age 43, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Shoen M. Wright, age 31, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Anthony M. Moore, age 43, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Walter R. Mitchell, age 39, of Genoa, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Johnny K. Shaffer, age 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

David G. Hammack, age 21, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Bruce W. Johnson, age 27, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of fifth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Autumn C. Wells, age 36, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brianna D. Will, age 23, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, one count of Complicity to Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Tiffany Earlene Glover, age 36, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fourth degree.

Greg Fooce, age 47, of Gallipolis Ohio, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Dakota A. Davis, age 22, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Register, a felony of the fourth degree.

Michael O. Cordell, age 31, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Lawrence Lee Larry Lamm, age 28, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Shelly L. Sellers, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Hydrocodone), a felony of the fifth degree.

Eli B. Farmer, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Improperly Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Rodney L. Weaver, age 42, of Albany, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Willard R. Williams, III, age 48, of Ray, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher A. Jett, age 41, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Ryan A. Washburn, age 31, of Guysville, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Kyle A. Sammons, age 37, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jon M. Mattea, age 43, of Cheshire, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

Rodney L. Ault, age 43, of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

George Cremeans, age 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

June 2020:

James M. Calvert, age 37, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Van Prince Jr., age 48, of Dingess, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Gwytha L. Simms, age 58, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Steven R. Shuler, age 46, of Langsville, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Offense with Purpose to Conceal or Destroy Identity, a felony of the fifth degree.

Alisha J. Blanton, age 44, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Chase A. Taylor, age 33, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Brandie M. Cook, age 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Samuel J. Madden, age 21, of Newark, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Amphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jessica D. Simmons, age 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, both felonies of the fourth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Synthetic Cannabinoid), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jamal D. Richardson, age 28, of Indianapolis, Indiana, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Synthetic Cannabinoid), a felony of the fifth degree.

Jailene Roman, age 22, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Jason A. Clark, age 24, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

James Hashman, age 52, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Bradley Scott Thomas, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Nina C. Jude, age 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), felony of the fifth degree

Zoe Cheyanne Sims, age 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree.

Maleek J. Hugee, age 24, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.

Keaton R. Christy, age 19, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Rape, a felony of the first degree.

Amanda Lynn Rodriguiz, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Donny R. Fletcher, age 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Mark A. Lindsey, age 35, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

James D. Green, age 49, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Charles Bruce Adkins, age 29, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Trenton S. McClintock, age 30, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

William Bradley Childress, age 40, of Vinton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree.

Brandon R. Logan, age 32, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Intimidation of a Witness in a Criminal Case, a felony of the third degree.

May 2020:

Brandon R. Logan, age 32, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Sethie A. Wolford, age 30, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree.

Natasha S. Penick, age 24, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree.

Timothy A. Baker, age 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), both felonies of the third degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Samantha L. Meade, age 41, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Shawn L. Cox, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree.

Brittany M. Sheets, age 33, of Patriot, Ohio, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Cierra Hauff, age 34, of Coalton, Ohio, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree.

Dustin E. Null, age 41, of Bidwell, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony fifth degree.

Lyndzie Elizabeth Estes Elkins, age 19, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Floyd Ray Moore-Shepherd, age 27, one count of Theft, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth degree.

Amber R. Dempsey, age 31, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Grounds of Detention Facility or Institution, a felony of the third degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by the office of Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren.

