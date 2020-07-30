PVH announces opening of new ‘Regional Health Center’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the opening of its new Regional Health Center and the relocation of internal medicine physicians Tess Simon, M.D., and Robert Tayengco, M.D. to the Regional Health Center.

On Monday, Aug. 3, Drs. Simon and Tayengco will start seeing patients in their new location at 2520 Valley Drive. Their relocation to the Regional Health Center will allow PVH to expand primary care services to its patients at one convenient location, according to a news release.

The physician offices will move from their current locations to the main floor of the Regional Health Center. They will join Drs. H. Edward Ayers and Jessica Wilson.

The news release from PVH, further stated, “The 8,000-square-foot clinic will offer new equipment and new space designed for the latest treatment approaches in primary care services for children and adults. With 45 percent more space, the clinic will allow PVH to expand its primary care services and provide immediate access to lab and radiology services. All current staff will transfer to the new location.”

“Our dedicated staff has worked diligently to design a space that brings the best medical care to our patients,” Melinda Hall, director of Physician Services, said. “We’re eager to provide care to the people in our community in our newly renovated physician office space.”

“We want to ensure our patients’ transition to our new Regional Health Center is seamless,” Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO, said. “Patients can expect the same high-quality care in new areas designed for the latest treatment approaches to medicine. They’ll find their same dedicated care team working to help them reach their health goals.”

According to the news release, “Pleasant Valley Hospital has served patients and their families for 61 years. Providers at the new Regional Health Center offer routine care including health screenings, vaccinations, and preventive care visits and diagnose and treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses. They also partner with patients to manage long-lasting, chronic conditions like asthma, bone and joint conditions, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health concerns. If you require specialty care, your primary care provider will make immediate referrals and coordinate all of your healthcare needs.

“Pleasant Valley Hospital encourages all patients to have a primary care provider. Our primary care providers, together with their support staff, form care teams that you and your family can depend on to meet all of your healthcare needs.”

The Regional Health Center joins Pleasant Valley Hospital and is located directly behind Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-675-4500.

Information provided by PVH.

Pictured is Pleasant Valley Hospital. (PVH Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_7.31-PVH.jpg Pictured is Pleasant Valley Hospital. (PVH Courtesy)