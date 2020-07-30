Local woman to lead ‘Lions’ in southeast Ohio

GALLIPOLIS — Ollie Paxton-Tipple of Gallipolis, has taken the oath of office as the new Lions Club District Governor (DG) in an online ceremony with Lions Clubs International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi of South Korea. She will lead 53 Lions clubs, two Lioness clubs and 18 LEO clubs in the 17 counties of southeast Ohio for 2020-21.

According to a news release, Tipple is one of seven District Governors in Ohio and only about 725 world-wide. Together these seven district governors will run the state Lions organization, along with their individual district.

Tipple is a retired teacher from the Gallia County Local Schools. She retired from Hannan Trace School in 2001 after 23 years of teaching. She is an eight-year member of the Gallipolis Lions Club. She has served in many offices on the club and district level before being elected as District Governor including, the first woman Gallipolis Club President, a member of the club Board of Directors, Zone Chair, 2nd and 1st Vice District Governor.

Tipple has been recognized for exemplary service through the years having received the Zone Lion of the Year, Zone Chair of the year, two Council of Governor awards, three Council Chair Awards, an International President’s Award and the Melvin Jones Award (Lions highest award). She is married to PDG Rick Tipple, also a lion and she has sponsored 12 new members into her club.

The news release further stated, “Ohio Lions are celebrating 100 Years of Service since joining Lions Clubs International in 1920. Their main focus has been vision care and preventable blindness but lately Lions has also become one of the largest Humanitarian Organizations in the world helping with disasters such as floods, earthquakes, fires, tsunamis and the COVID-19 epidemic. Lions are the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members in clubs in over 200 countries and geographic areas globally. For more information on Lions, search- www.lionsclubs.org, www.ohiolions.org or www.OH7Lions.com.”

Information provided by the Ohio Lions organization.

