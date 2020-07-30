Legionnaire’s recognized for service

POMEROY — American Legion members were honored at a recent meeting of the Drew Webster Post #39 of The American Legion in Pomeroy.

The “Legion’s Birthday Party” was also held with a dinner prior to the meeting for members and guests. The American Legion Family in Ohio is celebrating its 101st year as it traces its roots back to early 1919 and the founding of the organization. The journey that has followed produced more than 520 local posts and hundreds of thousands of members over the century (nearly 90,000 today), who have helped and continue to help countless Veterans, Service Members, students, families, athletes and Law-Enforcement Officers, starting with the World War I generation.

For any Veteran, current or former Military Service member, Space Force, National Guard or Reserve member with an Honorable Discharge who is interested in joining the American Legions, meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Pomeroy Post, 41795 Pomeroy Pike, at 6:30 p.m.

A news release about the event stated, “And for those who have not had the opportunity and honor of serving this great Nation, the American Legion Auxiliary, which consists of spouses or family members of Legion members, meets on the first Tuesday of each month, also at 41765 Pomeroy Pike at 6 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary serves the Veterans, families and communities of Ohio by fostering citizenship, promoting service, and supporting democracy. They encourage all members and communities to support the men and women who have served their country in defense of freedom. They welcome you to join them in service at home.”

Wallace Hatfield was presented a trophy and a certificate by Commander John Hood after being named the Legionnaire of the Year. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_thumbnail_Hatfield-Hood.jpg Wallace Hatfield was presented a trophy and a certificate by Commander John Hood after being named the Legionnaire of the Year. (Courtesy) Ed Whaley is shown being presented a certificate by Commander John Hood for his 50 years of membership in the American Legion. (Courtesy) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_thumbnail_Whaley-Hood.jpg Ed Whaley is shown being presented a certificate by Commander John Hood for his 50 years of membership in the American Legion. (Courtesy)