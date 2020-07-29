Canceling commencement… COVID-19 impacts Rio’s graduation ceremony

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College have announced the cancellation for the 2020 graduation ceremonies that were to be held Aug. 29.

According to a news release from Rio, in an email sent to students on July 24, President Ryan Smith expressed disappointment in the decision and that canceling was an attempt to maintain a safe environment for graduates and their families. Students will have an opportunity to walk next spring during the May 8 graduation and all graduation fees are being returned

The 144th Commencement was originally planned for Saturday, May 9. That event was rescheduled to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rio’s Holzer School of Nursing has also decided to cancel pinning ceremonies, according to the news release.

Rio returned to face-to-face classes for the summer session on July 6. The fall semester will proceed in the classroom as well.

All resident students will be placed in single-occupancy dorms with one dorm designated as an isolation location. Students and staff have been provided a required facial covering, ultra-violet light filters are being installed in every building, additional high-point touch cleanings are being done several times of day, and classrooms have been reconfigured for optimal social distancing.

Information provided by the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Pictured is the University of Rio Grande which returned to face-to-face classes earlier this month. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_0530192108b-2.jpg Pictured is the University of Rio Grande which returned to face-to-face classes earlier this month. (OVP File Photo)

COVID-19 impacts Rio’s graduation ceremony