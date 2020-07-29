Healthy words to live by… Ways to stay active as a family

In this digital age, it can be difficult for both adults and children alike to unplug from tablets, phones, and video games that have become such a large part of our daily lives. However, making small changes to your daily routine and incorporating ways to stay fit and active as a family has many health and wellness benefits. Try these three activities for a summer filled with fun for the whole family!

Have an After-Dinner Dance Party It’s understandable that a long day at work followed by cooking dinner for the family may leave you tired and unmotivated. Why not turn off the TV, put on your favorite dance music, kick off your shoes, and get the entire family in on some dance time! Not only will you be solidifying a family bond, but you’ll also be burning calories!

Gardening Gardening is a great way for some active family time, and it doesn’t have to be a chore. Whether you plant vegetables, flowers, or both, getting a little dirt under your nails won’t harm you! Here are some of the health benefits of tending to a garden.

· Boosts your mood

· Relieves stress

· Helps maintain a healthy weight

· Improves cognitive skills

· Provides healthier options with a vegetable garden

Walk Your Dog Pets can be great motivators when it comes to exercise. A family walk with your pet can keep you active and comes with a host of health benefits such as:

· Helps reduce blood pressure

· Increases physical and mental health

· Helps maintain a healthy weight

· Improves balance · Relieves joint and muscle pain · Reduces the risk of heart disease · Can minimize the risk of diabetes

Staying active can help reduce your risk of cancer, increase heart health, and many other health benefits.

To learn more about how you and your family can lead a healthy and active lifestyle, contact the Pleasant Valley Hospital Wellness Center at 304-675-7222. With exclusive promotions, fitness programs, personal training, and other amenities, you’ll find your way to optimal health and wellness in no time! To schedule an appointment with Jessica Wilson, DO, at PVH Family Practice and Pediatrics please call 304-675-4500.

This piece submitted by PVH.

