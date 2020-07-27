Track events at Gallia Fair canceled

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Fair Board announced the cancellation of track events at the fair over the weekend.

On Friday evening, the board made a social media post announcing that track events — including truck and tractor pulls — would be canceled at this year’s Gallia County Junior Fair.

“We have been working with our local health department and at this time, with the mandatory mask requirements and the social distancing requirements, we can not assure them that they can be followed and enforced,” the post read.

Earlier in the month, the fair board said they were going to focus on the junior fair livestock shows and have a few track events.

Without the events at the track, the schedule only features livestock shows, tobacco and crop judging, the “official opening” on Monday evening with the queen pageant, and the livestock and tobacco sale on Friday.

The only event that was previously scheduled for Saturday at the fair was the truck pulls.

Due to the governor’s mandate, masks will be required where social distancing cannot be achieved.

The Gallia County Junior Fair will begin next Monday, Aug. 3.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

