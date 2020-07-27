Two county fairs report COVID-19 outbreaks

The Pickaway and Clinton county fairs are investigating separate COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Clinton County Health District is investigating a “cluster” of cases from people who attended the fair, which ran from July 11 to July 18.

A spokesman for the department said he’s aware of at least three cases, though the investigation is ongoing.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Thursday that 22 cases of COVID-19, and one possible death, trace back to attendees of the Pickaway County Fair last month.

A report from the health department found there was a lack of implementation of infection control precautions like requiring masks and limiting crowd sizes.

This story shared for republication by, and with permission from, the Ohio Capital Journal, an independent, nonprofit news organization. For more information go to www.ohiocapitaljournal.com

By Jake Zuckerman Ohio Captial Journal

Jake Zuckerman is a statehouse reporter. He spent three years chronicling the West Virginia Legislature for The Charleston Gazette-Mail after covering cops and courts for The Northern Virginia Daily.

