For the record: Probate court, common pleas news

Meigs County Probate Court

POMEROY — From March 1 to July 15, marriage licenses were issued in Meigs County Probate Court to the following couples:

Tanner Chase Jenkins of Racine and Madison Grace Maynard of Racine;

Joseph Clayton Hall Jr. and Faith Jeanna Wells, both of Pomeroy;

Tyler Jacob Wilson of Pomeroy and Karlee Jaden Small of Reedsville;

David Todd Vales and Rhonda Suzanne Vales, both of Long Bottom;

Kevin Ray Hill and Denise Marie Grimm, both of Langsville;

David Michael Davis and Karrinda Lee Harris, both of Vinton;

Jeffery L. Ridgway and Janice H. Davis, both of Pomeroy;

Weston Thomas Dean of Pomeroy and Aubree Elayne Carpenter of Hurricane, W.Va.;

Brandyn Jozef Bumgardner and Kayle Diane Haning, both of Middleport;

Travis Michael Dunham of Middleport and Kayla Marie Hawthorne of Reedsville;

Zachary Ryan Cunningham and Courtney Dawn Fitzgerald, both of Long Bottom;

Jeremy David Watson and Kristina Ann Johnson, both of Long Bottom;

Levi Joseph Ashburn and Kayla Rene Tripp, both of Vinton;

Lawrence Francis Schoettmer and Samantha Nicole Nelson, both of Pomeroy;

Andrew Bradley Coffman and Sarah Renee Pullins, both of Racine;

Eddie Dwayne Dill and Laura Leigh Winston, both of Syracuse;

Justin Alan Roseberry of Pomeroy and Taylor Danielle Sands of Middleport;

Andrew Lynn Henderson and Merissa Nicole Dickens, both of Middleport;

Matthew Edward Keesee and Kelsie Joy Powell, both of Middleport;

Marvin Dale Stutzman and Miriam D. Troyer, both of Albany;

Stephen Phillip Tomek II of fLangsville and Hannah Kay Moyer of Andreas, Penn.;

Dalton Colby Cummins and Hailey Gwen Beasley, both of Racine;

Caleb Osburn Ratcliff and Elizabeth Michaelyn Daniels, both of Albany;

Rebecca Louise Davis and Macayla Leann Weatherholt, both of Reedsville;

Garrett Andrew Hall and Tess Elaine Wells, both of Long Bottom;

Matthew Austin Pierce and Kathryn Marie Bland, both of Rutland;

Clinton Lee Horn of Sandyville, W.Va. and Christina Larie Smeeks of Tuppers Plains;

Jerry Samuel Rucker and Britney Lyn Morrison, both of Pomeroy;

Zachary Todd Sheets and Torrey Lynn Zimmer, both of Humble, Texas;

Jordan Tyler Creamer and Marybeth Lorraine Wells, both of Albany;

Tommy Lee Hopton and Susie Jane Drehel, both of Middleport;

Brian Eric Durham Jr. of Racine and Chelsea Renee Neutzling of Pomeroy;

Clifton R. Fraley Jr. of Pomeroy and Percilla Flora of Pomeroy;

Bobby Joe Murphree and Rhonda Kay White, both of Middleport;

Cecil Carson Midkiff and Michelle Lee Sisson, both of Pomeroy;

Matthew Lee Dunkle of Langsville and Kara Chantay Teaford of Reedsville;

Zachary Mark Olcott and Annie Elizabeth Machamer, both of Pomeroy;

Larry Dale Dunn Jr. of Racine and Alexis Jeannine Bradford of Coshocton;

Adrianna Lynn Goheen of Reedsville and Alexa Suzanne Michael of Gainesville, Va.;

Luke William Fredricks of Amesville and Sara Elizabeth Schenkelberg of Racine.

Meigs County Common Pleas Court

POMEROY — The following civil and domestic relations cases were recently filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court:

An action of divorce was filed by Ralph Caldwell against Alisa L. Caldwell.

An action of divorce was filed by Brian Andrew Conde against McKayla Raye Conde.

An action of dissolution was filed by Walid V. Zahran and Breanna A. Zahran.

An action of dissolution was filed by Cheryl A. Reynolds and Joshua Job Dunkle.

