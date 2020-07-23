Reported accident causes delays on U.S. 35

HENDERSON — A reported accident in the area of the Silver Memorial Bridge late Thursday afternoon resulted in lane closures, traffic delays and reported fuel leakage from a semi.

First responders from both Mason and Gallia county were on the scene, with some requesting fuel containment for the diesel which was described as “leaking heavily” across the length of the bridge.

At least two patients were reported transported for treatment of their injuries by personnel with Mason County EMS. Northbound traffic from U.S. 35 was reportedly being diverted to State Route 817 as of Thursday evening and motorists had experienced significant delays near the bridge. Though, by 7:15 p.m., traffic could be seen moving once more across the bridge.

