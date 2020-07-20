Meigs, Gallia, Mason report new COVID-19 cases

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs, Gallia and Mason Counties each reported four additional COVID-19 cases since Friday afternoon.

The Meigs County Health Department reported a total of four new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday, bringing the county’s total to 22 cases (16 confirmed, 6 probable) since April, including 10 active cases.

The confirmed case is a female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is a direct contact of a confirmed case reported in Meigs County on July 16th and is not hospitalized.

The first probable case is a female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is a direct contact of a confirmed case in Athens County and is not hospitalized.

The second probable case is a male in the 20 to 29-year-old range who is a direct contact of an Athens County case and is not hospitalized.

The third probable cases is a male in the 10 to 19-year-old range who is a direct contact or a Meigs County case and is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 22 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases (one new probable case)

20-29 — 5 cases (two new probable case)

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 3 cases (one new confirmed case)

50-59 — 3 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

“At this time, we please ask residents to refrain from calling the Health Department for questions regarding these cases while we complete our disease investigations and notify relevant individuals. The cases and individuals identified as contacts of the cases will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days,” stated Meigs County Health Department PIO Brody Davis in a news release. “The Meigs County Health Department continues to urge residents to continue to follow federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Twelve of the cases in Meigs County have recovered, with none of the 22 requiring hospitalization as of this time.

The Gallia County Health Department reported three cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening and one additional case on Monday. All of the new cases are confirmed, bringing the county’s total to 29 cases (26 confirmed, 3 probable) with 15 being active and 13 recovered.

According to the Gallia County Health Department three individuals are not contacts of the county’s current cases and not connected to one another. One case is a contact from one of the current cases in Gallia County.

Current case age ranges in Gallia County, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 6 cases (two new)

20-29 — 2 cases

30-39 — 7 cases (one new)

40-49 — 5 cases (one new)

50-59 — 5 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Editor’s Note: The Ohio Department of Health database is reporting 30 cases in Gallia County, with one additional case in the 30-39 age range as of 2 p.m. on Monday. The Gallia County Health Department statistics show 29 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting 30 cases, which is four more than what was reported on Friday. These cases have not been confirmed by the Mason County Health Department. There are 19 recovered cases, leaving 11 active in the county.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 30 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

In Ohio, as of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, there were a total of 76,168 cases, an increase of 1,236 from Sunday, and slightly more than the 21-day average of 1,196 cases. There were 15 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 3,189. The new deaths are below the 21-day average of 18. Hospitalizations also were below the 21-day average, with 55 new hospitalizations, down from the average of 89. ICU admissions did increase, with 29 new ICU admissions, compared to the 21-day average of 18.

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Monday, DHHR reported a total of 5,142 cases and 100 deaths. These numbers show 359 new cases and no new deaths since Friday at 5 p.m.

