Man arrested after allegedly threatening deputies

POMEROY — A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody on Saturday after allegedly threatening officers.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Saturday around 10:35 a.m. a call came into the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office alleging that J.B.King was trespassing on some property on Pageville Road.

Dep. Brittni Joy responded to the residence, and recognizing that King was the subject of several warrants for his arrest, she requested assistance from other deputies, with Deputies Clinton Patterson and Rick Smith responded to assist.

When deputies arrived at the property, they reportedly found King in a camper there. Initially, he refused to communicate with deputies, but eventually he allegedly attempted to order deputies off the land, saying he would “send his dog” after the deputies.

When that was unsuccessful, King allegedly said he would shoot himself if the deputies did not leave, according to Sheriff Wood. It was also found that there was a female in the camper with him.

After almost an hour of negotiation, King surrendered himself to deputies and was taken into custody without further incident.

“It was then discovered that there was no dog and no weapons in the camper. However, there was a female with Mr. King who later stated that she was not being held against her will,” stated Sheriff Wood in a news release.

In addition to Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies, Officers from Middleport and Pomeroy Police Departments and a squad from Meigs County EMS responded to assist. Sheriff Keith Wood, who also responded to the area, would like to thank everyone who assisted in making this a successful operation.

Suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest