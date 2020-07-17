ODOT: Construction update for Gallia

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Gallia County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com.

State Route 7 project

A pavement removal, barrier wall, and guardrail construction project is underway on SR 7. Work is taking place between the intersection/ramp coming from West Virginia and the intersection/ramp going to West Virginia. The furthest right lane on the southbound side is closed. A 14 foot width restriction is in place. Estimated completion: July 24.

SR 588 landslide

SR 588 is closed between Chillicothe Road (County Road 500) and Oakwood Drive due to a landslide. ODOT’s detour is SR 588 to County Road 35 to SR 160 to SR 7 to SR 588. Estimated completion: Dec. 24.

SR 141 culvert replacement

Beginning July 6, one lane of SR 141 will be closed between Loucks Road (County Road 132) and German Ridge Road (County Road 126) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and an 11 foot width restriction will be in place. Estimated completion: Aug. 31, 2020

Information provided by ODOT.