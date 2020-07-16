See you at the fair

Members of the South Gallia High School FFA program recently built and donated a new Gallia County Fair Entrance Ticket Booth for the 2020 Gallia County Junior Fair. Pictured are South Gallia High School Seniors Andrew Small and Emma Shamblin. Fair week will run from Monday, Aug. 3 – Saturday, Aug. 8. The schedule is reduced from typical years, but does include more activities and events than junior fair shows. The South Gallia FFA Advisor is David Pope. (SGHS | Courtesy)

