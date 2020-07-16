Multiple department called to fire in Tuppers Plains

TUPPERS PLAINS — Firefighters and other first responders from around the area were on the scene of a structure fire on Thursday morning along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains.

Firefighters from the Tuppers Plains, Olive Twp., Chester, Coolville and Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs County EMS. State Route 7 was closed for several hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

State Route 7 was closed at the intersection of State Route 681. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_fire-2.jpg State Route 7 was closed at the intersection of State Route 681. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Multiple fire departments responded to the scene — including Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Chester Volunteer Fire Department and Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_fire-3.jpg Multiple fire departments responded to the scene — including Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Chester Volunteer Fire Department and Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Firefighters worked to put out the fire, which spread to a second house and garage. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_Fire-4.jpg Firefighters worked to put out the fire, which spread to a second house and garage. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP A structure fire began on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains Thursday Morning shortly before 8 a.m. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_fire1.jpg A structure fire began on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains Thursday Morning shortly before 8 a.m. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP