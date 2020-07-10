GCCVBwelcomes ‘Ohio River Challenge’

GALLIPOLIS — Anglers from across the area, and across the country, have been dropping anchor in Gallipolis, with the latest fishing tournament, the Ohio River Challenge, taking place at the end of June.

The Ohio River Challenge, a bass fishing tournament, was sponsored by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which stated the tournament is presented by 7 Rivers Marina LLC and Douglas Builders. The event’s home port was the Gallipolis Public Use Area along the Ohio River.

“We were extremely pleased with the tournament and the number of anglers who participated considering this was the first time they’ve been in Gallipolis,” Amanda Crouse, executive director of the GCCVB, said. “Given all the circumstances with the COVID-19, we were grateful to have this group in town supporting our businesses. The anglers will visit Gallipolis weeks prior to the tournament to pre-fish and test out the waters; which means they will eat, sleep and shop in our town many times over.”

Tournament winners included: First Place, 9.36-pounds, Buster Owens and Rick Lanham; Second Place, 8.24-pounds, Ed Powell and Logan Powell; Third Place, 7.93-pounds, Todd Radabaugh and Gary Strickland; Fourth Place, 7.79-pounds (and “Big Bass” at 4.51-pounds), TL Tompkins and Corey Guinn; Fifth Place, 6.14-pounds, Derek Massie and Josh Miller.

The tournament’s next stop is Belpre on July 18. For more information, find the tournament on Facebook.

The GCCVB also works to bring the King Kat Tournament Trail presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s to Gallipolis, with this year’s event also taking place in June.

Information provided by GCCVB. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

