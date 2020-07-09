Virtual art showcase features local work

GALLIA COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featuring a virtual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase on the Agency’s website throughout the month of July.

Each year, the AAA7 hosts an in-person Art Show during May and June, but made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event.

In order to offer an avenue for participants to share their work, the AAA7 created a virtual opportunity for seniors to showcase their artwork or written pieces (poems or essays) throughout the month of July. There will be no judging as usually takes place during the in-person Art Show.

“This isn’t the same as our usual set-up, but we thought everyone could use something positive and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to promote something fun and happy,” said Jenni Lewis, director of Community Outreach and Training at the AAA7. “We are excited to offer this showcase as a way for seniors to share their talent with others.”

To view the Showcase, log on to the Agency’s website at www.aaa7.org. On the Home Page, there is a box with a link to the “Virtual Art Show.” Art and written pieces are listed for each individual who has participated.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Information submitted by AAA7.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_Tribune-4.jpg