One arrested for attempted break-in

CHESTER TWP. — One person was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to break in to a house in Chester Township.

In a news release, Sheriff Keith Wood reported that on July 8, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Chester Township. A resident at the home had reported to a family member that a male was allegedly attempting to gain entry into the residence through the back door. The caller described the male as having shaggy hair and a slight beard while wearing a cut off tank top and shorts. Deputies arrived on scene the male was taken into custody in the front yard of the residence.

Upon speaking with the caller, deputies found out that the male had allegedly attempted to gain entry into the back door of the residence by attempting to open the locked door handle as well as trying to use an access code on the keypad. Deputies collected DNA evidence from the door handle as well as the keypad which will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for analysis.

The male suspect was identified as Brian R Arnold, 43, of Pomeroy. Arnold was transported to the Middleport Jail where he was incarcerated on a charge of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fifth degree. A search warrant to obtain Arnold’s DNA was served on him while in the Middleport Jail. Arnold’s DNA will be sent to BCI&I for comparison with the DNA collected from the door handle and keypad.

“Mr. Arnold’s attempts to gain access into the residence failed miserably. Thanks to the quick thinking of the resident and paying close attention to details, deputies were able to identify the suspect as soon as they seen him. One of my deputies was on scene just six minutes after my office received the initial call which was another factor in successfully apprehending the suspect. I am thankful for the safety of the resident, the quick response time, and that everything was handled quickly and diligently so that no one was hurt,” stated Sheriff Wood.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/07/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n.jpg