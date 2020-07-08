Covered by Love to play Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT — The Mayor’s Night Out free concert series will continue this week with Covered by Love playing on Friday night at Riverfront Park.

Covered by Love will play from 8-10 p.m. The band is a southern gospel family group from South Webster, Ohio, and consists of members Rhonda Van Meter-Smith, Cody and Ethan Smith — who are a mother and her two sons, ages 19 and 18, respectively.

The family group now travels across the country full time to spread the gospel.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: July 17 will be Beaver Creek playing rock. July 24 will be Next Level playing ’70s to present rock and dance. July 31 will be Bunkhammer playing Rock and Blues. Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

Mayor Billings said that with the cancellation of the Mason County Fair, the city is looking for for a band to play on Aug. 14 for Mayor’s Night Out.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at Riverfront Park.

