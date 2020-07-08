Public comment period extended for U.S. 33/Johnson Road project

ATHENS COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is extending the public comment period for the U.S. 33/Johnson Road intersection improvement project.

The public comment period was initially scheduled to end today, but it is being extended through July 15.

ODOT is proposing closing the Johnson Road connection to U.S. 33 in the construction season of 2021. The median at the intersection would be closed and the existing left turn lanes would be removed. The River Road connection would remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection would use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.

There were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018. The project aims to reduce the number of conflict points at the intersection, therefore reducing the risk of severe crashes.

“Several of the comments we’ve received are related to the installation of a traffic signal at this intersection,” said ODOT District 10 Studies Engineer Eric Davis. “A video has been added to the project page on the website which explains why this isn’t a viable option.”

In addition, a frequently asked questions document has been added to the project page which addresses the topics that have been brought up repeatedly during the public comment period.

“We’re extending the public comment period to give people time to review these additional materials,” noted Davis.

Comments on ODOT projects are always welcome, but comments submitted during the public comment period will be formally documented and considered as part of ODOT’s public involvement process.

ODOT is currently unable to hold an in-person public meeting for this project due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it intends to do so sometime in the future.

Currently, individuals can view the project page on ODOT’s website and share comments by clicking on the “leave a comment” button.

Other ways to share comments:

Email: D10.JohnsonRdComments@dot.ohio.gov

Mail: 338 Muskingum Dr., Marietta, OH 45750, Attn: Cheryl Swain

Call: (740) 568-3904

Those who prefer to receive the materials by mail can call or e-mail to request them.

Information provided by ODOT.