Gallia adds COVID-19 case

OHIO VALLEY — A new COVID-19 case was reported on Tuesday evening by the Gallia County Health Department.

“At this time, we are reporting 1 additional case of COVID-19 for Gallia County,” read a post on the health department’s Facebook page. “This case is currently active and not the result of an antibody test. This individual is not connected to one of our current cases. It will be listed as 1 additional confirmed case for a total of 19 cases (16 confirmed, 3 probable). We urge individuals to practice all necessary safety guidelines, including social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings when not able to social distance.

Of those 19 cases in Gallia County, seven are considered recovered, with one death and 11 considered active and/or hospitalized. According to the Gallia Health Department update on Tuesday, four patients are currently hospitalized.

As reported yesterday, the holiday weekend saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

Since March, Mason County has had 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Meigs has had 12 reported cases. Nine of the 12 cases in Meigs County are considered recovered. The recovered cases in Mason County are at 16, according to statistics provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday afternoon.

